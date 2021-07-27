Divers playing foosball under water Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Deep Dive Dubai, the home of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving is announcing that public bookings are now open online at deepdivedubai.com. It is the first time that members of the public can book to explore the 60-meter-deep pool, and its sunken city, since it was first unveiled to the world in early July. Along with scuba diving and freediving, a Discover Snorkeling experience has also been added to the list of awe-inspiring experiences available for adventure seekers from the July 28.

Designed for everyone, from beginners and professionals, Deep Dive Dubai offers a variety of freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses Image Credit: Supplied

Deep Dive Dubai’s pool features a sunken city that divers of all levels can engage with and explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring a fully furnished apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises. All courses and experiences are delivered by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals and supported by the latest equipment, technology, and facilities including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber.

What are the prices like?

Freediving, Snorkeling and Scuba Diving experiences and courses are now available to book online and start from Dh400 per person. Designed for everyone of all ability levels, aged 10 and up, experiences and courses fall into three categories: Discover, Dive and Develop.

The Discover category of snorkeling, scuba diving and freediving experiences caters for those who want to try a single dive or snorkel or take their first steps towards certification as a diver. No diving certification is required. The newly added Discover Snorkeling experience is Dh400 per person and includes fins, snorkel, mask, and special flotation vest for a one-hour guided snorkel, allowing guests to see first-hand the breathtaking depth and features of the sunken city.

Discover Freediving is a one-hour, guided, in-water experience that allows divers to dive up to 10 meters. Priced at Dh1000 per person, it includes fins, snorkel, mask, and wetsuit, along with video of the experience. Discover Scuba Diving is a one-hour guided scuba dive, allowing beginner divers to dive up to 12 meters and interact with elements of the sunken city including car, telephone booth, library, bicycle, and chess game, among other features. Priced at Dh1500 per person, all scuba diving equipment & gases are included along with a video of the experience.

The Dive category of experiences starts at Dh600 Dhs and allows everyone from newbies to experienced individuals to freedive or scuba dive within their certification limits. The Develop category of courses includes PADI Open Water Diving certification which, priced at Dh3,600 per person and inclusive of all equipment rentals, is the ideal first step for beginners who want to progress in the sport. Other courses within the Develop category are priced upon request and include a full range of recreational, technical, and leadership freediving and scuba diving courses and programs with an emphasis placed on programs that Deep Dive Dubai is uniquely placed to deliver including nitrox, advanced, deep, rebreather, and photography.

All experiences have a low guide-to-guest ratio, and all bookings include high-end equipment rental conveniently delivered poolside by Deep Dive Dubai’s team. With complimentary lockers, robe and towel rental included, all guests need to bring is their swimsuit and flip flops. With each booking, one spectator can accompany the diver to Deep Dive Dubai with up to two additional spectators allowed at Dh100 per person.

Along with the sunken city, Deep Dive Dubai’s 60m pool also features two underwater habitats with dry chambers at six and 21 meters, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems.

The pool water temperature is maintained at an optimal 30 degrees Celsius for diver comfort.

The 1,500sqm facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant as well as a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces. Large viewing areas on the lower floors of the building allow diners at the restaurant and other rooms to peer into the underwater environment.