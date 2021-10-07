There’s no lack of activities and events to show up for this weekend in the city

Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: With winter season upon us, there is a plethora of events, activities and deals to be enjoyed across the UAE. Here’s our compilation of things to do this weekend.

All you can eat burgers on Friday

For just Dh99 per person, Bite Me Burger has launched All You Can Eat Friday. Unlimited mini-burgers, for both meat lovers and vegans, and fries are what await you. Tables are limited to a two-hour slot which is not too short for dedicated diners. The restaurant offers 18 different mini burger options in bite-sized portions.

Dh99 for unlimited burgers and fries on Fridays

Location: Bite Me Burger DIFC or Jumeirah Park Pavillion; Cost: Dh99 for unlimited mini-burgers and fries; Timings: Fridays, 1pm to 10pm (two-hour slots per table)

Visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Opened on October 1, there is no dearth of experiences to be had at Expo 2020 Dubai. For example, did you know you could touch a piece of moon at one of the pavilions, or that you could study and graduate in under 30 minutes at an Expo pavilion?

Budget-friendly sizzlers at Yoko Sizzlers

Starting at Dh85 you’ll get any one sizzler, a soup, any one dessert and a soft drink at Yoko Sizzlers with their three-course deal. Around since 1998, Yoko Sizzlers is famous for its variety of in-house secret sauces which have been attracting foodies to the restaurant for over two decades now.

Location: Yoko Sizzlers, Opp. Burjuman Centre - 2 A St, or Al Nahda 1, Qusais; Cost: Dh85 for three-course deal; Timings: 12 noon to 4pm and 7pm to 12am (weekends close at 12.30am)

Last-minute fit-cation in Fujairah

The BARE DXB ‘Retox Weekender’ from Thursday, October 7 to Saturday, October 9. Get away from the city with the ultimate fit-cation at the beachside InterContinental Resort Fujairah. From meeting like-minded people to running your passion for health and fitness into a mind and body detox, this is bound to be a great experience.

The staycation includes 2-night stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus all BARE DXB workouts and parties

Location: InterContinental Resort Fujairah, Al Aqah Beach; Cost: Dh3,790 for a double room (Dh1,895 per person) or Dh2,550 for single occupancy; Dates: October 7 to October 9 (includes 2-night stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus all BARE DXB workouts and parties)

Friday Feast at Sheraton Grand Hotel

Enjoy cuisines from ‘around the world’ as you try out the brand-new Friday evening dining experience ‘Flavours from around the world’ at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai’s Friday Feast. Launching on October 8, Friday, the dining experience will be available every Friday evening with a rich assortment of dining experiences from 11 gourmet hotspots around the world including USA, Italy, France, Mexico, UK, India, Indonesia, China, Greece, Middle East and Japan.

Location: Dubai Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road; Cost: Dh325 with soft beverages, Dh425 with premium beverages, Dh600 with bubbly (prior reservation is required); Timings: Fridays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Neha Kakkar performs live in Dubai

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar will headline a show entitled ‘Neha Kakkar Live-Maahi Ve’ on October 8 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are still available for the concert.

Neha Kakkar will headline a show entitled ‘Neha Kakkar Live-Maahi Ve’ on October 8 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Location: Coca Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai; Cost: Tickets from Dh95; Timings: October 8, from 7.30pm onwards

Social by Heinz Beck

To enjoy opulent fine-dining and a one-of-a-kind experience this weekend, try this exclusive three-day only dinner series on The Palm. Chef Heinz Beck, the award-winning chef of three-Michelin-starred La Pergola in Rome, will be hosting a special dinner series between October 9 (Saturday) and 11 (Monday) at Social by Heinz Beck, located in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The series will feature never-before presented dishes, exclusively available during his visit. Guests can either opt for the à la carte menu, or choose the five or seven-course set menu.

Chef Heinz Beck, the award-winning chef of three-Michelin-starred La Pergola in Rome, will be hosting a special dinner series between October 9 (Saturday) and 11 (Monday)

Location: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Jumeirah; Cost: A la carte cost varies, Dh600 for the five-course set menu with optional grape pairing for Dh1,010, or Dh800 for the seven-course set menu with optional grape pairing for Dh1,350; Timings: Call to reserve

Music and food at Siddharta Lounge

The Siddharta Brunch starting October 8, Friday, offers three hours of F&B alongside a great musical selection - courtesy of DJ George Skylourakis, Percussionist Walter Scalzone, Violonist Nicolae Avramescu - along with dancers. The al fresco venue with stunning Dubai Marina views is the perfect location to spend a sunny Friday afternoon enjoying a sharing concept menu of dishes from around the world.

Siddharta Lounge, Grosvenor House Dubai

Location: Siddharta Lounge, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina; Cost: Dh350 for soft beverages, Dh450 for hops and grapes and Dh 550 for premium beverages; Timings: Fridays, 1pm to 4pm

Get a spa treatment