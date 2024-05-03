With a new season on the horizon, fashionistas are abuzz with excitement over the latest trends. As we refresh our wardrobes, let’s not overlook the transformative power of jewellery. While necklaces and earrings may be the finishing touches, they are undeniably the most striking elements this season.

Jewellery has a way of stepping up its game during challenging times, as evidenced by the bold trends of spring/summer 2024. There’s a sense of empowerment that comes with wearing jewellery — it can uplift our spirits, whether it’s a subtle shimmer or a bold statement piece. This season bids farewell to delicate layers and dainty studs, making way for oversized necklaces, ocean-inspired pieces, and statement earrings that command attention.

To read the e-book version of this supplement Read supplement e-book Click here

As we embrace these trends, let’s not forget the significance of Akshaya Tritiya, a revered Hindu festival celebrated in India during the spring season. Jewellery holds immense symbolism during Akshaya Tritiya, representing wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

The fusion of traditional and modern designs is a hallmark of Akshaya Tritiya jewellery, offering unique pieces that blend elegance with a contemporary touch. This year, mix-and-match jewellery is a popular trend, allowing you to create a look that reflects your personal style. Experiment with different styles, textures, and colours to personalise your ensemble, ensuring a balanced and tasteful result.

As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, let’s draw inspiration from the spring/summer jewellery runway trends. While honouring tradition, let’s also embrace the latest styles, striking a perfect balance between classic elegance and modern flair.

Jewels for the hand

Let’s talk about hand candy. Dior is leading the way with gem-studded hand ornaments in their latest high jewellery collection, and they’re getting inventive with their pieces. Picture rings connected to bracelets with strands running across your hand — talk about a statement piece. Other designers are getting creative with hand jewels that embrace both thumb and hand, drawing inspiration from contemporary sculptures for those fluid lines and abstract shapes.

The trend is catching on, too. Searches for double rings have shot up by 40 per cent in the past year. You can wear them horizontally across multiple fingers, along the length of a single finger, or in the “toi et moi” style that’s become a huge hit, especially thanks to celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox.

Size matters

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Size matters, especially when it comes to making a statement with your accessories in 2024. According to Pinterest, big, bold, and beautiful jewellery is the trend to watch. Whether you’re rocking giant gemstone necklaces or equally stunning oversized pieces, this year is all about embracing the dramatic. Whether you’re into sculptural designs or just love going big, this year is all about embracing the oversized and making a splash with your style. And as Akshaya Tritiya approaches, remember that jewellery symbolises wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. So, don’t hold back — go big and bold to make a lasting impression with your jewellery choices.

Floral flair

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Get ready to bloom in style as spring/summer 2024 is all about three-dimensional florals that are set to take over the fashion scene. Designers are ditching traditional petal patterns for more dramatic, eye-catching motifs.

Accessories are not holding back either, with some top labels leading the way with floral headpieces and modern twists on classic brooches and chokers. Rosettes are making a comeback in all forms, from necklaces to earrings and even belts.

Elevate your look this season with a bold statement necklace or a chic rosette brooch. If minimalism is more your style, opt for elegant rose earrings to add a touch of floral flair to your ensemble.

Ace it with anklets

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Anklets are having a major moment in 2024, thanks to designers such as Paco Rabanne and Miu Miu. This shoe-adjacent jewellery trend is a fun and easy way to elevate your accessory game.

For a chic and effortless look, go for a sleek and simple gold anklet, or make a statement with an ethnic style. You can also add a touch of glam with a pearly anklet for a more sophisticated vibe. Whichever style you choose, anklets are the perfect way to add a trendy twist to your accessories lineup this Akshaya Tritiya.

Oceanic vibes

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dive into the ocean theme trend of 2024. Alongside the vibrant blues reminiscent of the sea, designers are taking accessories to new depths with ocean-inspired pieces. Think chokers and pendants shaped like fish, lobsters, crabs, and other delightful sea creatures.

Not ready for a giant necklace featuring fish bones? No worries! You can still embrace the trend with smaller charms and studs that pay homage to the beauty of the ocean. Whether you go big or stay subtle, adding a few drops ocean chic to your look is a refreshing way to make a splash this season.

Lavishly layered

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Get ready to pile on the glam, because according to fashion powerhouses Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Burberry, when it comes to necklaces, more is more. It’s like festival season every day with this trend, and we’re totally in it for 2024.

To nail the look, mix and match necklaces of different thicknesses and lengths. Don’t shy away from mixing metals or throwing in some beads for that extra pop — another hot trend from the SS24 runways.

Stay single

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Who says you need to wear a matching pair? It’s all about the solo earring trend, as seen on the runways of top design labels such as Valentino, Prabal Gurung, and Gucci. Go bold with a whimsical dangler, an abstract stud, or even a chandelier earring that steals the show all its own. If you’re not ready to go solo, there is no need to worry though. Try a statement pair for that same unique vibe without leaving your other lobe out of the fun.

Stylish silvers

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Silver stole the show on the SS24 runways, making a bold statement in the form of necklaces and bangles (with earrings not far behind). Minimalist silver jewellery in 2024 leans towards clean, architectural designs that highlight the beauty and lustre of the metal.