GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Where to celebrate Onam 2025 in Dubai: Top restaurants serving traditional Sadhya feasts

Savor Kerala’s Onam Sadhya at these Dubai dining spots

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
3 MIN READ
Enjoy festive Onam Sadhya meals at top Dubai restaurants.
Enjoy festive Onam Sadhya meals at top Dubai restaurants.
Pexels

Dubai: It’s that time of the year when banana leaves become plates and hearts overflow with nostalgia, Onam, Kerala’s beloved harvest festival, is here! This season, Dubai’s top Indian restaurants are pulling out all the stops to serve up the grand vegetarian Onam Sadhya, a traditional multi-course feast packed with flavour, warmth, and cultural heritage.

So gather your friends, wear your best kasavu saree, and head to one of these dining hotspots for a feast that’s as festive as it is flavourful.

1. Jamavar Dubai – A regal tribute to Leelamma’s Onam table

Making its Onam debut in 2025, Jamavar presents Leelamma’s Onam Sadhya, a heartfelt culinary homage to the Nair family matriarch. This elaborate, multi-course banana-leaf feast reflects Kerala’s coastal soul, complete with nostalgic favourites, heritage-rich flavours, and even a few regal additions like King Fish and Alleppey Prawn Curry for a twist.

Expect over 20 traditional delicacies from crispy banana chips and Inji Puli to creamy Pal Payasam and Parippu Pradhaman. Whether you go for the classic vegetarian Sadhya or the seafood-enhanced version, this is an elevated celebration not to miss.

Location: Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai

Dates: August 26 – September 5, 2025

Time:  Mon–Fri: 12pm–12am | Sat–Sun: 12:30pm–12am

Call: +971 4 553 7852

2. Punjab Grill – A Michelin-touched feast with a twist

Looking to experience Onam like never before? Head to the Michelin-recognised Punjab Grill, where the traditional Sadhya gets a gourmet makeover.

Enjoy a lavish spread of 32–33 dishes, including all the classics Avial, Kalan, Olan, Erissery, and more, alongside golden Pooris (a bold, northern twist!). This version of the Onam Sadhya is a nod to Kerala’s rich culinary roots, reinterpreted through a fine-dining lens.

Location: Anantara Downtown Dubai

Date: August 30 – 31 and September 5 – 7, 2025

Time: Lunch only | 12pm – 3pm

Call: +971 50 194 1107

3. Bombay Brasserie – Onam, with a side of award-winning ambience

Step into the award-winning Bombay Brasserie for an Onam Sadhya that's equal parts authentic and atmospheric. Set against the elegant backdrop of this iconic restaurant, the feast is served on a banana leaf and accompanied by music inspired by Kerala’s festive traditions.

Delight in dishes like palakkadan matta rice, rasam, erissery, and more — all prepared to perfection, striking a beautiful balance between heritage and fine-dining flair.

Location: Taj Dubai, Business Bay
Dates: September 1 – 5, 2025
Time: 12:30pm – 3pm
Call: +971 50 189 6089

4. Shamiana – Traditional Thali in a welcoming setting

Celebrate the spirit of Onam at Shamiana, where a specially curated Onam Sadhya thali awaits. This elegant take on the harvest feast captures the essence of tradition while serving it in a warm, modern setting.

Expect a thali that’s bursting with authentic flavours, rich aromas, and the perfect mix of savoury, tangy, and sweet, perfect for a midday celebration with family and friends.

Location: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dates: September 4 – 6, 2025
Time: 12:30pm – 3pm
Call: +971 52 680 5419

Final bite: Make this Onam deliciously memorable

Whether you're a longtime Onam celebrant or just discovering the magic of Kerala's harvest festival, these Dubai restaurants are serving up flavour, tradition, and celebration on a banana leaf. With dates spanning late August to early September, there’s plenty of time to gather your loved ones and enjoy the feast.

Pro tip: Book ahead, Onam Sadhya tables fill up fast!

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
food deals

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Several hotels, restaurants are serving the legendary Onam Sadhya, that’s a 26-dish vegetarian spread laid out on a traditional banana leaf.

Onam in Dubai: 11 spots that serve the real deal

4m read
Pookalam: Onam flower decoration

Atham blooms, and so does the Onam spirit of Kerala

3m read
From Italian woodfired pizzas to sky-high infinity brunches, explore this month’s top dining spots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Where to eat: Best restaurants, brunches, and new menus

4m read
From dawn, people of all ages poured into the temple premises to witness and take part in the centuries-old ritual.

63 elephants fed in Kerala’s stunning Aanayoottu ritual

2m read