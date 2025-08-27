Savor Kerala’s Onam Sadhya at these Dubai dining spots
Dubai: It’s that time of the year when banana leaves become plates and hearts overflow with nostalgia, Onam, Kerala’s beloved harvest festival, is here! This season, Dubai’s top Indian restaurants are pulling out all the stops to serve up the grand vegetarian Onam Sadhya, a traditional multi-course feast packed with flavour, warmth, and cultural heritage.
So gather your friends, wear your best kasavu saree, and head to one of these dining hotspots for a feast that’s as festive as it is flavourful.
1. Jamavar Dubai – A regal tribute to Leelamma’s Onam table
Making its Onam debut in 2025, Jamavar presents Leelamma’s Onam Sadhya, a heartfelt culinary homage to the Nair family matriarch. This elaborate, multi-course banana-leaf feast reflects Kerala’s coastal soul, complete with nostalgic favourites, heritage-rich flavours, and even a few regal additions like King Fish and Alleppey Prawn Curry for a twist.
Expect over 20 traditional delicacies from crispy banana chips and Inji Puli to creamy Pal Payasam and Parippu Pradhaman. Whether you go for the classic vegetarian Sadhya or the seafood-enhanced version, this is an elevated celebration not to miss.
Location: Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai
Dates: August 26 – September 5, 2025
Time: Mon–Fri: 12pm–12am | Sat–Sun: 12:30pm–12am
Call: +971 4 553 7852
2. Punjab Grill – A Michelin-touched feast with a twist
Looking to experience Onam like never before? Head to the Michelin-recognised Punjab Grill, where the traditional Sadhya gets a gourmet makeover.
Enjoy a lavish spread of 32–33 dishes, including all the classics Avial, Kalan, Olan, Erissery, and more, alongside golden Pooris (a bold, northern twist!). This version of the Onam Sadhya is a nod to Kerala’s rich culinary roots, reinterpreted through a fine-dining lens.
Location: Anantara Downtown Dubai
Date: August 30 – 31 and September 5 – 7, 2025
Time: Lunch only | 12pm – 3pm
Call: +971 50 194 1107
3. Bombay Brasserie – Onam, with a side of award-winning ambience
Step into the award-winning Bombay Brasserie for an Onam Sadhya that's equal parts authentic and atmospheric. Set against the elegant backdrop of this iconic restaurant, the feast is served on a banana leaf and accompanied by music inspired by Kerala’s festive traditions.
Delight in dishes like palakkadan matta rice, rasam, erissery, and more — all prepared to perfection, striking a beautiful balance between heritage and fine-dining flair.
Location: Taj Dubai, Business Bay
Dates: September 1 – 5, 2025
Time: 12:30pm – 3pm
Call: +971 50 189 6089
4. Shamiana – Traditional Thali in a welcoming setting
Celebrate the spirit of Onam at Shamiana, where a specially curated Onam Sadhya thali awaits. This elegant take on the harvest feast captures the essence of tradition while serving it in a warm, modern setting.
Expect a thali that’s bursting with authentic flavours, rich aromas, and the perfect mix of savoury, tangy, and sweet, perfect for a midday celebration with family and friends.
Location: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dates: September 4 – 6, 2025
Time: 12:30pm – 3pm
Call: +971 52 680 5419
Final bite: Make this Onam deliciously memorable
Whether you're a longtime Onam celebrant or just discovering the magic of Kerala's harvest festival, these Dubai restaurants are serving up flavour, tradition, and celebration on a banana leaf. With dates spanning late August to early September, there’s plenty of time to gather your loved ones and enjoy the feast.
Pro tip: Book ahead, Onam Sadhya tables fill up fast!
