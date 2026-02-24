Grill & Thrill: Braised short rib tacos with a zesty twist

Method

Season ribs with salt and spices.

Sear ribs until deeply browned.

Sauté onion and garlic until soft.

Add tomato paste and cook 2 minutes.

Add vinegar, orange juice, beef stock, and bay leaves.

Return ribs, cover tightly.

Braise at 160°C for 3–3.5 hours.

Shred meat and reduce sauce.

Toss meat with sauce and assemble tacos.

Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience