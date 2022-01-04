The results are out: Biryani was the most ordered dish of 2021

Make the most ordered dish at home: Biryani Image Credit: Shreyak Singh/Unsplash.com

Biryani was the most ordered dish of 2021 by India, according to the annual report released by Zomato, a multinational restaurant aggregator. Two biryanis were delivered per second, and chicken biryani topped the charts 4.3 times more than its vegetarian counterpart. This data surpassed 2020’s statistics of 35 million biryanis ordered.

Since we know that our readers love biryani too, here's a list of some delicious recipes from Gulf News Food to make...

Chicken biryani

Chefs are trained to make the legendary Khyber Biryani from 1958's original recipe, in their first branch in Mumbai, India Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

According to Indian food author Pratibha Karan, chicken biryani was prepared as an 'army dish' in medieval India. Kitchens made this one-pot meal of rice with all kinds of meat, although chefs mostly used chicken. This 1958 recipe is exclusive to Dubai's Khyber restaurant, and here's how you can make it at home.

Emirati 7-spice biryani

Emirati 7-spice biryani Image Credit: Courtesy of Biryani Junction

Try an Emirati version of dum biryani with this recipe. Made with the traditional seven Emirati spices (a blend of equal measures of ground black pepper, paprika, ground cumin, ground coriander, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, and ground cinnamon), this biryani has a yoghurt-tomato gravy base and uses hammour fish.

Chicken berry biryani

Chicken berry biryani. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

The chicken berry biryani combines Indian and Arabic flavours with a sweet and spicy twist. The heart of the dish lies in the combined use of currants, raisins, blueberries, raspberries, and spices. Make it under an hour with this recipe.

Mutton biryani

Mutton Biryani Image Credit: Shutterstock

Do you know how to make the perfect mutton biryani? Here’s a recipe. The meat has to be tender and should be cooked separately on a medium to low flame. This recipe uses a spice mix made with garam masala, equal measures of ginger and garlic, chilli powder and green chillies. Try it out.

Emirati fish biryani

Emirati Fish Biryani Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Similar to the 7-spice biryani, but not the same, this recipe comes from Dubai's Bayt Al Wakeel restaurant. The fish is marinated, fried, and then cooked in an onion and tomato paste with clarified butter or ghee. The rice is semi-cooked separately for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the fish is added, the biryani is air cooked for 20 minutes. Top it off with fried onions or birista, for a hearty meal.

Hyderabadi biryani

Classic Hyderabadi biryani. Picture used for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Shutterstock

When in India, Hyderabadi biryani is a must-try. The flavour comes from the addition of saffron. Raw rice and raw meat are combined and cooked in an earthenware or handi with spices and water. Try the recipe here.

Lucknowi mutton biryani

Lucknowi mutton biryani Image Credit: Biryani Junction

Also known as Awadhi pakki gosht ki biryani, this dish includes meat, rosewater and saffron. This recipe is made in the pakki style of cooking where the meat and rice are cooked individually. It is placed in an earthen pot or handi, which is then sealed with a flour cover.

Kachhi biryani

Kachhi Biryani Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kachhi biryani's rice and meat are cooked separately. The meat is first marinated for a minimum of five hours and the rice is slow-cooked. Fried potatoes, topped with a bit of brown sugar complete the dish. Here's how you can make it at home.

Alu Tehari

Alu Tehari Image Credit: GN Archives

This recipe is one for vegetarians. The easy-to-make potato biryani comes from India's Awadhi cuisine and takes 40 minutes (or less) to make. Garnish with fried onions or birista, and serve and enjoy with raita.

Kozhikkodan chemmeen or shrimp biryani

Kozikkodan chemmeen biryani Image Credit: Biryani Junction

Popular in Kerala, India, this biryani is famous for its spices, raisins and pineapples. Also known as the Malabar biryani, it is made with yoghurt, ghee, cream, milk, and marinated meat. Half-cooked rice and marinated meat are placed in a large vessel, sealed shut with a flour cover, and cooked on coal. Try a simpler version of this recipe at home.

Pressure cooker biryani

The great thing about the pressure cooker is that a lot of things stay under your control, especially when you are trying to save time Image Credit: Pexels.com

Are you short of time? Make pressure cooker biryani. Also known as Kottayam biryani, this recipe is a quick-fix that doesn't use many vessels. Every ingredient is added to the pressure cooker. The first step is marinating your meat, after which it is cooked in whole spices. Next, the rice is added and closed. One whistle is all it takes.