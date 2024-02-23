Taste of Dubai takes flight: Family fun and foodie fiesta at Skydive Dubai!

Dubai: The sizzle of grills, the aroma of spices, and laughter of foodies gathered from around the world – Taste of Dubai 2024 is on, at SkyDive Dubai!

This three-day extravaganza, held in partnership with Philips, will run until February 25. It has brought together some of the most talented chefs and restaurants to offer a truly immersive and memorable experience. With an expected attendance of 25,000 gourmands, this festival promised to be a vibrant playground for the senses, where culinary delights and family friendly fun come together.

The opening day saw thousands of excited foodies streaming in, ready to indulge in plates of fresh food, steaming hot cups of coffee, and endless smiles.

Flavours from around the world:

"It's like a mini-world tour on your plate!" exclaims South African expat Sarah Dan, a mother of two, as she samples succulent lamb skewers from a Lebanese stall. "The kids loved the interactive Philip Cook School workshop, and now they're grabbing everything in sight!"

Over 16 of Dubai's most celebrated restaurants have set up shop, offering ‘taster’ portions that showcase their signature dishes. From melt-in-your-mouth Japanese sushi to fragrant Indian curries, there's a flavour to tempt every palate.

Mona Toifl and Olivia Toifl are a mother-daughter duo who are Canadian expats living in Dubai for over 10 years. They won the first cooking challenge at Kibsons Mystery Box Challenge on the first day of Taste of Dubai. "This is my third time at Taste of Dubai, and we are so excited," said the Canadian expat living in Dubai.

Olivia Toifl and Mona Toifl at Kibsons Mystery Box Challenge Image Credit: Gulf News

More than just food:

Taste of Dubai isn't just about food. There is excitement as children play at the bouncy castles and face-painting stations. Adults, meanwhile, are engaged in lively cooking demonstrations and sipping beverages while enjoying breathtaking views.

"This is such a unique experience," says Malik Ahmed, a first-time visitor and an expat from Pakistan. "I'm not a skydiver, but the atmosphere is amazing, and the food is incredible. It's the perfect way to spend a day with the family."

Beyond the palate:

“The festival isn't just about indulging; it's about learning and growing. Aspiring chefs, young and old, can hone their skills in interactive workshops hosted by renowned culinary experts,” says Chef Christos Lymperis who has launched his cook book at Waterfront Market in Taste of Dubai.

Celebrity Egyptian Chef Hattem Mattar, as usual, is excited about the event. Talking to Gulf News, he said, "I'm excited, as always, about the event. I'm going to be here until February 25, and I look forward to meeting people, cooking some good food, and spreading smiles. Barbeque is my passion, and I'm here to help people learn more about it."

The Philips Cook School is buzzing with activity, with participants whipping up delicious treats under the guidance of professional chefs.

"I've always wanted to learn how to make macarons," says Pakistani expatriate Fatima Mariam, a young girl after successfully making a dish at the cook school. "This workshop is so much fun!"

Taste of Dubai is more than just a food event. It's a celebration of community, culture, and the joy of sharing delicious experiences with loved ones. So, whether you're a seasoned foodie, a curious adventurer, or simply looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, Taste of Dubai at Skydive Dubai is the perfect destination.