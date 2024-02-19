Dubai's famed Waterfront Market to launch Chef Chris' signature recipe book: A must for all foodies!

Dubai: Get ready to embark on a delicious journey with Waterfront Market, Dubai’s go-to destination for fresh, vibrant ingredients! They have announced the launch of their very first recipe book, meticulously curated by resident Chef Christos Lymperis, popularly known as ‘Chef Chris’. This exclusive collection, to be unveiled at the grand opening of Taste of Dubai 2024 on February 23, 2024, will unlock a treasure trove of culinary inspiration for food enthusiasts of all levels.

Dive into a flavourful world

Complimentary digital copy: Every Waterfront Market customer will receive a free digital copy of the recipe book, filled with mouthwatering dishes crafted using the market’s finest seasonal produce.

Chef Chris’s culinary expertise: Renowned for his passion and creativity, Chef Chris has infused each recipe with his unique flair, guiding you through simple yet delectable creations.

The book will be launched at the Taste of Dubai 2024. Image Credit: Supplied

From market basket to gourmet feast: This recipe book is your passport to transforming fresh ingredients into extraordinary culinary experiences, right in your own kitchen.

More than just a recipe book, it’s a commitment

Community focus: Waterfront Market’s commitment to its community extends beyond shelves brimming with fresh produce. This recipe book is a gift, empowering everyone to explore the joy of cooking with fresh, local ingredients.

Dubai Waterfront Market offers great value and the freshest produce from fruits and vegetables to meats, poultry, and seafood, on a waterfront promenade in Deira. Image Credit: Supplied

Enhanced shopping experience: The Dubai Waterfront Market believes that the freshest ingredients deserve to be transformed into unforgettable meals. This recipe book is your guide to making the most of your Waterfront Market shopping experience.

Mark your calendars for February 23! Visit Waterfront Market at Taste of Dubai and be among the first to receive your complimentary recipe book. Let Chef Chris ignite your culinary passion and discover a world of flavour possibilities, all starting with the freshest ingredients from the trusted Dubai Waterfront market.

What the book will include

The exclusive recipe book will offer a tantalising array of dishes from all around the world including sweet and sour fish, seafood pasta tagliatelle, and roasted Lamb. Each recipe offers an opportunity to relish the rich flavours found in international and Mediterranean-inspired dishes including Mediterranean cordon bleu, crispy chicken wings, and kunafa prawns. To conclude every meal on a delightful note, the book has delicious dessert recipes including galaktoboureko and apple pies, to suit every palate.

Commenting on the concept and drafting of the recipe book, Chef Chris said: “Cooking with fresh and high-quality ingredients like the ones you can find at Waterfront Market and infusing the process with love and passion, will ensure an excellent outcome. This recipe book is crafted with immense passion and dedication, offering Waterfront Market's shoppers inspiring ideas to implement and experiment with. I encourage food enthusiasts not to hesitate to unleash their creativity and try new cuisines, the results will pleasantly surprise them.”

From beginner to expert

Waterfront Market’s recipe book is thoughtfully curated to cater to both beginners embarking on a cooking adventure and seasoned experts looking for new inspiration. Chef Chris believes that the art of cooking should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their skill level or culinary background.

Crafted for both practicality and delightful flavours, these international recipes reflect Chef Chris's dedication to culinary excellence. Accompanied by insightful tips from the chef himself, each recipe offers readers a valuable resource for mastering the art of cooking with fresh, high-quality ingredients. As the creative mind behind this culinary creation, Chef Chris conducts live cooking sessions every Friday at the market, showcasing his Mediterranean-inspired expertise.

Childhood inspiration...

Chef Chris's upbringing on his family's vegetable and livestock farms infuses a unique essence into the recipe book. From a young age, immersed in his family's world, he not only absorbed the art of cooking but also cultivated a discerning eye for selecting top-notch raw ingredients. As the resident chef at the Waterfront Market, he is readily available to offer guidance to shoppers, host live cooking sessions and share valuable insights to enhance their shopping experience.

Dubai Waterfront Market – something for everyone!

As the largest fresh food marketplace in the UAE and one of the largest fish markets in the GCC region, Waterfront Market isn't just a place to shop for fresh, high-quality food – it is a multifaceted destination housing four distinct markets under one expansive roof.

Dubai Waterfront Market is the largest fresh food marketplace in the UAE and one of the largest fish markets in the GCC region. Image Credit: Supplied

Beyond its diverse offerings, including a hypermarket, food and beverage outlets, and a dedicated kids' play area, it's a place where families can enjoy leisure time, relish waterfront dining for both lunch and dinner while taking in scenic views, and fulfil all their shopping needs in one place. The market's 'Sea-to-Plate' experience further distinguishes it, allowing guests to have their purchased fish and seafood cleaned and cooked, adding a unique and immersive dimension to their visit.

A special offer for all Gulf News readers:

Get your digital copy!

To access the digital version of the recipe book, visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae. The link to download the recipe book will be available on February 23.