New clubs, restaurants opening, brunches and gold dishes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Whether you are looking for a new weekend brunch spot or a place to enjoy a meal in the pleasant weather, we have a list of new restaurants, menus and dishes to try.
New club opens in Dubai
Beirut-based club Sayf has opened its doors in Dubai, located at Dubai Festival City’s dining destination, Festival Bay. From hot air balloons to glowing neon lights, the venue features unique decorations and is an ideal spot to enjoy the weather.
All-you-can-eat lunch at Kaizu
Japanese restaurant, Kaizu, in Abu Dhabi has launched its all-you-can-eat lunch experience. It is available every day until the end of February. Dishes include miso soup, a selection of appetisers, sushi as well as stir fried noodles.
New menu at The Saffron Boutique
Pan Indian restaurant, The Saffron Boutique, in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai, announced its winter menu.
Some of the menu highlights include zaffrani yakhni shorba (slow-cooked bone stock simmered in saffron and indian spices), lucknowi lamb chops, telangana lobster thermidor (south-indian style and cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaf, coconut cream and indian spices), sarson da saag with makki ki roti, and more!
New brunch in Dubai
High Note Pool and Sky Lounge – Aloft Al Mina, has started a Rooftop Sunday Brunch.
Highlights of the three-course menu includes methi paneer tikka, shitake mushroom-filled vegetable spring roll, grilled chicken breast with garlic butter vegetables, French fries, saffron ras malai, mini-opera cakes and gajar ka halwa and more.
New menu at Mado
Mado Restaurant and Cafe has introduced a new menu. Items on the new menu include Testi Kebabs or slow-cooked beef in a clay pot, Adana kebabs, mix grill, Kasap Kofte, and a variety of simits.
Breakfast dishes to try
Mexican restaurant Maiz Tacos has launched a new breakfast menu. It includes favourites such as chilaquiles, chili con carne huevos burrito, steak and eggs tacos, and more accompanied by coffee.
Restaurant on the 73th floor opens in Dubai
Mott 32 opened its doors on Saturday, December 31, located on the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence. Frankie Yang Tao has been appointed as Executive Chef at the restaurant. Signature dishes include peking duck, jasmine flower smoked black cod, a selection of dim sum.
New restaurant to lookout for on the Palm
Ría, a beachfront restaurant and bar nestled within Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare Dubai, is set to open soon. It’s a restaurant with outdoor seating with a pet-friendly environment.
Details about the menu are yet to be released.
The Noodle House opens at City Walk
Asian food restaurant The Noodle House has opened its latest branch at Dubai’s City walk.
The menu comprises of street bites, baos, salads and soups, a yakitori section, umami specials and desserts. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.
Have a glass of gold Lassi
Punjabi Chulha Restaurant in Abu Dhabi has a new menu item to offer – their ‘24K Gold Lassi’. It comprises of the traditional dairy-based drink with 24 karat edible gold flakes.
Try a Dosa sizzler
Mumbai street food brand, Yummy Dosa, has introduced a ‘Sizzling Dosa’ as a part of its new winter menu. The dish includes paneer (cheese), noodles, vegetables served with French fries, and dosa gravy. You can try it out at their Sharjah, Karama or Discovery Gardens branch.