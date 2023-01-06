New clubs, restaurants opening, brunches and gold dishes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

All-you-can-eat lunch at Kaizu

Japanese restaurant, Kaizu, in Abu Dhabi has launched its all-you-can-eat lunch experience. It is available every day until the end of February. Dishes include miso soup, a selection of appetisers, sushi as well as stir fried noodles.

New menu at The Saffron Boutique

Pan Indian restaurant, The Saffron Boutique, in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai, announced its winter menu.

The Saffron Boutique Image Credit: Supplied

Some of the menu highlights include zaffrani yakhni shorba (slow-cooked bone stock simmered in saffron and indian spices), lucknowi lamb chops, telangana lobster thermidor (south-indian style and cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaf, coconut cream and indian spices), sarson da saag with makki ki roti, and more!

New brunch in Dubai

High Note Pool and Sky Lounge – Aloft Al Mina, has started a Rooftop Sunday Brunch.

Highlights of the three-course menu includes methi paneer tikka, shitake mushroom-filled vegetable spring roll, grilled chicken breast with garlic butter vegetables, French fries, saffron ras malai, mini-opera cakes and gajar ka halwa and more.

New menu at Mado

Mado Restaurant and Cafe has introduced a new menu. Items on the new menu include Testi Kebabs or slow-cooked beef in a clay pot, Adana kebabs, mix grill, Kasap Kofte, and a variety of simits.

Breakfast dishes to try

Mexican restaurant Maiz Tacos has launched a new breakfast menu. It includes favourites such as chilaquiles, chili con carne huevos burrito, steak and eggs tacos, and more accompanied by coffee.

Restaurant on the 73th floor opens in Dubai

Mott 32 opens in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Mott 32 opened its doors on Saturday, December 31, located on the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence. Frankie Yang Tao has been appointed as Executive Chef at the restaurant. Signature dishes include peking duck, jasmine flower smoked black cod, a selection of dim sum.

New restaurant to lookout for on the Palm

Ría, a beachfront restaurant and bar nestled within Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare Dubai, is set to open soon. It’s a restaurant with outdoor seating with a pet-friendly environment.

Details about the menu are yet to be released.

The Noodle House opens at City Walk

Asian food restaurant The Noodle House has opened its latest branch at Dubai’s City walk.

Dishes at The Noodle House Image Credit: Supplied

The menu comprises of street bites, baos, salads and soups, a yakitori section, umami specials and desserts. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Have a glass of gold Lassi

Punjabi Chulha Restaurant in Abu Dhabi has a new menu item to offer – their ‘24K Gold Lassi’. It comprises of the traditional dairy-based drink with 24 karat edible gold flakes.

Try a Dosa sizzler