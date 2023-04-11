‘Indian very spicy to zero spice’, a US restaurant's spice chart goes viral on Twitter

Ever ordered food online and worry about how spicy it might be? You are not alone. A tweet has gone viral on social media for sharing a US restaurant's spice chart with its menu. A Twitter user Aditi Shekar who goes by the handle @ aditishekar, posted the tweet on April 9 with the caption: "I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda, and this is hilarious." Along with this, she also shared a picture of the menu while ordering Paneer Butter Masala .

The Biryani City, an Indian restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, offers its customers the option to choose the level of spice they want in their food.

The options on the spice chart were: Zero spice, American Mild, American Medium, American Spicy, Indian Mild, Indian Medium, Indian Spicy, and Indian Very Spicy.

Indian cuisine is known for its variety of flavours and spices, and the list of herbs and seasonings used is vast. Often restaurants are willing to tailor their dishes to accommodate dietary restrictions and preferences, but it may only work sometimes. Sometimes it is a tangy sweet spice. Other times it is a nuclear sensation that can set your whole mouth on fire.

Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.2 million times.

Wynn Hansen @wynn_atwork wrote: "That's gotta be Biryani City", and he shared a chart which clearly explained the spice levels of the restaurant. If you opt for Indian very spicy, it means, "Woah! You are on your own now, buddy! Sign a waiver, and you are good to go."

The tweet also gathered interesting and hilarious comments. For example, many users have highlighted the importance of a spice chart in every restaurant.

In replying to aditishekar's tweet, a user @oscargodson commented on the post: "I'm American and white, but I eat extremely spicy food. But restaurants never trust me. So I have to say Indian or Thai extra spicy ‘As hot as you can make it’ for them to make it spicy. So when I go with Indian or Asian friends or family, they have to chime in, ‘Yes, Asian spice for him.’"

Another user, Kuldeep Jangid @Liquidgold_7k, wrote: "This is adapting experience based on user data. I would highly rate this restaurant for this service."