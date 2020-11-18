Armela Farms’ new hybrid greenhouse, opening in early 2021, will feature over three hectares of fully automated, advanced data-driven farming technology — the first-of-its-kind in the UAE. The 2021 project, which is located in Abu Dhabi, is the largest commercial hydroponic lettuce project in the GCC, with an annual production capacity of 9 million lettuce heads which is an impressive 2,300 tonnes, all 100 per cent pesticide-free.
The UAE is globally renowned for blending the core values of its agricultural history with the latest innovations and technologies. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has prioritised the use of hydroponic farms, cooling and climate control technologies to overcome the historical problems of scarcity of water resources and arable land, soil salinity, difficult environmental conditions and typically high production costs. Consequently, Armela Farms is striving to perfect the process and become the industry standard in the UAE.
Armela Farms’ produce is delivered immediately upon harvesting, with no storage or shipping time, to provide customers with produce that is fresher, tastier and nutritious. As the topic of food security becomes more prevalent across the GCC, these fantastic new technologies are going to make access to affordable and nourishing food easier for all.
Armela Farms’ new state-of-the-art facility will bring a fresh perspective to agriculture in GCC. For more information, visit Armelafarms.com