11 easy recipes for hosting the Olympic Games Paris 2024 watch party

Are you cheering for your home country to win at The Olympic Games Paris 2024, along with your family and friends. How about elevating your watch party with some delicious food? You don't have to look too far - whether you're supporting the United Arab Emirates, the United States, France, South Korea, or any other country, we have just the recipes for you. Most of these recipes can be made in 30 minutes or less, and some are social media's most popular and easy-to-make viral recipes. Here are 11 recipes to try till August 11, the final day of the Games.

French croque monsieur

Indulge in the irresistible French delicacy of Croque Monsieur - a delectable blend of creamy béchamel sauce, savoury ham, and Emmental cheese. Each bite will leave you craving for more! Calling all cheese lovers out there, this recipe is a must-try!

Croque monsieur Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

British fish and hand-cut chips

Who doesn't like fish and chips? Check out this fantastic classic British recipe for haddock and triple-cooked chips, complete with a step-by-step guide on how to make it!

Joe's fish and chips Image Credit: Supplied

Mexican carne asada

Watch how to make authentic Mexican Carne Asada or beef brisket tacos. A pulled beef taco with melted cheese and mixed peppers served with tomato salsa, black beans and sour cream. Here's the recipe.

Mexican Carne Asada or beef brisket tacos Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Japanese salmon nigiri

Indulge in an easy-to-make Japanese miso-glazed salmon nigiri with sushi rice. This recipe is a perfect blend of sweet and savoury flavours. The salmon is glazed with a traditional Japanese miso sauce, which adds a unique and irresistible flavour to the dish.

Salmon Nigiri with miso sauce Image Credit: Supplied

Chinese spring rolls

These crispy and delicious spring rolls are a classic Chinese dish. Fill them with your favourite meat and vegetables for a tasty appetiser. Here’s a guide to make it.

Crab and shrimp spring roll Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Mediterranean falafel

Savour the flavours of the Mediterranean with our crispy falafel crafted from a harmonious blend of chickpeas and fava beans. Elevate your tasting experience by pairing this delectable snack with a velvety, zesty tahini dip. Check out the recipe.

Falafel with Tahini dip. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean seafood pancake

Haemul Pajeon, or Korean seafood pancake, is a favourite Korean snack. This recipe combines seafood with bell peppers, skipping the scallions. Give it a try.

Image Credit: Greg Grytchenko

Crookie

Have you heard about the latest TikTok viral sensation, the Crookie? This unique French pastry combines the best of both worlds - a flaky croissant and a gooey cookie. Picture the sweetness of a cookie perfectly complementing the buttery, flaky goodness of a croissant. If you love cookies or croissants, this innovative dessert is a must-try!

Trendy French sweet dessert pastry crookie Image Credit: Shutterstock

Coconut macaroons

These delectable cookies are a must-try for anyone looking for a gluten-free treat. Made with shredded coconut as the main dry ingredient, these macaroons boast a lovely golden colour and a delightful combination of a crispy exterior and soft, chewy interior. They are not your traditional cookies but resemble adorable mounds of coconut goodness. Give them a try and indulge in their unique texture and flavour!

Easy coconut macaroon recipe Image Credit: Shutterstock

Pineapple vibes only

Introducing the spice-infused mocktail. This tantalising concoction combines nutmeg, star anise, tea, and milk to create a delightful and refreshing drink that will take your taste buds on a tropical journey. Check out the recipe.

Pineapple Vibes Only Image Credit: Supplied

Sgroppino all'Arancia Rossa

Try the refreshing citrusy flavours of summer with this Sgroppino all'Arancia Rossa mocktail recipe. This features the invigorating taste of blood oranges, making it the perfect choice for cooling down in the summer heat. If you're interested in creating this mocktail yourself, here's a helpful guide on how to make it.

Refreshing citrusy summer mocktail recipe: Sgroppino all'Arancia Rossa Image Credit: Supplied