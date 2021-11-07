Expo 2020 Dubai passport. Image Credit: Gulf News/Clint Egbert

Dubai: Expo 2020 visitors have been eagerly collecting stamps from the 192 Country pavilions at the event, and now, many are in with a chance to visit the amazing countries in person through a special raffle to win one million Emirates Skywards miles.

A host of prizes, including a brand-new Nissan X-Terra SUV, are also on offer as part of the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World draw that encourages people to visit as many country pavilions as possible – and visiting is even easier this month, with a new November Weekday Pass for Dh45.

Providing an opportunity to enjoy all of the entertainment on site, the November Weekday Pass, which is available from November 7 to 30 is valid for one-day visits from Sunday to Thursday. Afternoon and evening visitors can look forward to a vast array of talent. Jalsat, Late Nights@Expo and Infinite Night’s star line-ups include Haddad and Hatem Al Iraqi on November 8 as well as Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama on November 12. Visitors can enjoy a range of cuisines to suit all tastes at more than 200 food and beverage outlets.

How to participate

Running from November 7 to December 10, the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World will create five Grand Prize Draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each, plus 50 weekly draw winners, with prizes of a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo gold coins, Jubilee experiences and F&B vouchers worth Dh250.

To enter, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Card from booths around the Expo 2020 site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from country pavilions – 50 stamps equals one entry apiece for the weekly draw and grand prize draw; 100 stamps allows one weekly and two grand prize entries; 150 stamps provides one weekly and three grand prize entries; and 192 stamps (the total number of nations participating at Expo 2020) is rewarded with one weekly and four grand prize entries.