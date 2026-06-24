Here's how you can access the game in the UAE
Witchspire has flown into the survival RPG conversation, mixing both the concepts of Valheim and Hogwarts Legacy. Maybe some Pokemon influence too.
Either way, you, dear player, figure it out. Please avoid the wild beasts, while you're at it.
Developed and published by Envar Games and Envar Publishing, Witchspire arrives like a familiar spellbook with a few pages rewritten, an open-world, co-op fantasy adventure. You're treated to magic, crafting and much creature companionship.
Launched into Steam Early Access on June 10, the game has already drawn over 1,200 reviews, landing a strong “Very Positive” rating from players who seem equally impressed and slightly overwhelmed in the best possible way.
According to its official Steam description, Witchspire invites players into a hand-crafted world under siege: corruption is spreading, the landscape is shifting, and you and your friends have been chosen, conveniently, as is tradition, to deal with it.
Or as the game frames it: You're trying to save a world that's falling apart.
Players bend the world to their will.
Need timber? Call a forest into existence.
Need to climb? Spirit-jump like gravity is a suggestion.
Need to dodge danger? Blink away like you’re late for wizarding brunch.
Even resource gathering gets a magical twist, with enchanted tools doing the heavy lifting while you stand there, presumably feeling very powerful and slightly lazy.
The game makes one thing clear early on: survival is about learning how to outsource suffering to magic.
At its core, Witchspire merges two popular gameplay styles that often appeal to similar audiences but rarely coexist this directly.
From the fantasy RPG side, players engage with spellcasting, creature taming, broom-based traversal, and exploration across a large, stylised world filled with corrupted creatures and environmental threats. Magic is not limited to combat; it also extends into gameplay utility, including resource gathering and traversal mechanics.
From the survival crafting genre, the game incorporates base building, resource collection, boss encounters, and progression systems that require players to continuously upgrade tools, equipment, and defensive structures. The loop will feel familiar to fans of games like Valheim, with an emphasis on exploration, preparation, and incremental survival advancement.
A notable design choice is the integration of magic into core survival systems. Spells can be used to generate tools such as pickaxes and axes, while also assisting in building and environmental interaction. One of the more distinctive mechanics allows players to use astral projection to access difficult or elevated areas during construction, streamlining base-building workflows.
Early reactions reflect that same mix of wonder and mild panic.
Steam reviews are broadly positive (around 82% from 1,200+ reviews), with players praising the world, the atmosphere, and the ambition of blending systems that don’t usually sit together.
The sentiment on Reddit, isn’t “this is perfect':
“This is messy, but I want to live in it anyway.”
“I didn’t plan to play for five hours. The game disagreed.”
“It’s like being dropped into a wizard apocalypse and told to build IKEA furniture.”
Meanwhile, Reddit sounds like a magical support group: Players asking where obscure items are, wondering if they broke quests, trying to respawn bosses they accidentally deleted too efficiently, and getting emotionally attached to loot chests in a way no one is fully willing to explain.
It’s confusion, but it’s invested confusion.
Under all the systems, Witchspire’s real idea is surprisingly simple:
What if magic didn’t remove survival problems — it just gave you stranger, more creative ways to solve them? You don't have to be a perfect wizard. You just need to build something stable in a world that keeps shifting under your feet, literally. (A corrupted creature could have just knocked your house sideways).
And that’s why it’s landing with players, even in Early Access form.
Witchspire is available on Steam Early Access for PC, which means players in the UAE can access it through a standard Steam account, provided the game appears in their regional store.
To play, users need to:
Create or log in to a Steam account
Purchase and download the game via Steam (if available in their region)
Install it on a compatible Windows PC
As a co-op online game, Witchspire also requires an internet connection for multiplayer features, allowing players to join friends and explore the world together in real time.