The youngest member of the group sat for a pictorial and interview with the magazine in collaboration with Bottega Veneta. Titled In Between, the shoot captures her at the threshold between girlhood and womanhood, stripped of heavy styling, the intention being to let a more mature and considered version of herself come through. It is her first individual feature since ADOR's return to activity, and by all accounts the on-set reaction was one of quiet astonishment.