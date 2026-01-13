Tearful Danielle Marsh breaks silence on NewJeans exit: 'I fought until the very end...'

Marsh’s exit from the group came as a shock to many. Since NewJeans’ 2022 debut, she had not only gained fame as part of the chart-topping girl group but also as an actor and performer. She voiced Ariel in the Korean dub of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid and hosted the 2024 “Korea on Stage – New Generation” concert, cementing her place in the industry even beyond her group activities.