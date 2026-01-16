Danielle starts 'new chapter' after NewJeans exit, pens letter to fans: 'Sorry I didn't return all the love'

"Dear Bunnies,

I hope you've been well.

I'm writing as we start a new chapter - a quiet beginning that invites us to step forward together, when we're ready.

Letting go of everything we've been through won't be easy, but for now, I hope to set the past aside and focus on the days we'll share ahead.

Thank you, Bunnies, for your patience, support, and warmth.

Your kindness carried me through heavy and uncertain moments, giving me courage when I felt unsure. Your presence is a steady light, and I felt every bit of it.

I missed you all so much. Countless times I wanted to reach out. I couldn't find words that fully captured my sincerity.

I'm so thankful to have such warm and trustworthy fans by my side. You stood by us during difficult times, believing in us and waiting for us. To feel loved in that way is a blessing I never take lightly.

At times, I felt sorry I couldn't return all of that love. Your support helped me endure hardships, and when I lost courage, you gave me the strength to stand again. You taught me what truly matters - sincerity, resilience, and being true to myself.

I know there may be questions, and I don't have all the answers right now. But there's one thing I can say for sure - my heart has not changed. Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein will always be my home - my family.

Whether our paths run closely together or quietly alongside one another, the bond we share remains unshaken. It was built with love, respect, and memories that will stay with us forever. We'll always move forward while protecting one another.

These days, when I feel like I'm put in a hard situation, I try to find something good in it - not just for myself, but for everyone I love. Difficult moments aren't "impossible"; they're simply moments that need a little more time.

I will continue moving toward my dreams and doing things that bring me genuine happiness.

My beloved Bunnies, I hope you live each day as if it's a fresh beginning. Within the gift of today, I hope you find small joys, new courage, and love. I look forward to the day we meet again - to share stories and simply be in one another's presence.

Thank you for staying.

Thank you for trusting.

Thank you for walking with me.

Let's keep going - together.

With all my heart,

Danielle.

P.S. I'll be opening a new Instagram account under @dazzibelle - a small space to share moments, thoughts, and little discoveries along the way. You're always welcome there.

12th November, 2025."