V Perfumes’ online perfume bazaar brings fragrance cultures together in a successful 24-hour event

Virtual perfume market blends cultural perfume stories with special offers
V Perfumes’ Perfume Bazaar concluded successfully on September 7, bringing together fragrances inspired by different countries and regions in a 24-hour online shopping bazaar.
The event transformed the V Perfumes website into a digital bazaar, with dedicated online stalls representing different fragrance cultures and traditions. Customers were able to move between the different stalls, discover scents from around the world and shop from V Perfumes’ wider collection with special event pricing.
The response highlighted something that fragrance lovers have long understood: scent can carry a sense of place. A familiar oud can bring back memories of home, while a new combination of flowers, spices or resins can offer a glimpse into a culture the wearer may have never encountered before. That connection was at the heart of the Perfume Bazaar.
“We wanted the Perfume Bazaar to feel personal. Fragrance has always been closely connected to culture, memory and tradition, and we wanted to bring those connections into one experience,” said Jahangeer Elayedath, Head of Marketing & E-commerce at V Perfumes. “The response from our customers was very encouraging. People were able to find scents that felt familiar while also discovering fragrances they may not have considered before. Seeing that come together was very rewarding for our team.”
The Perfume Bazaar took its inspiration from traditional local markets, where people from different backgrounds come together, browse, exchange recommendations and discover products from different parts of the world.
That idea was adapted for an online audience, with each virtual stall offering a different fragrance story. Customers could shop according to region and style while discovering the ingredients and scent traditions associated with different cultures.
The event also gave shoppers access to special discounts across the V Perfumes website, with selected fragrances available at reductions of up to 90%.
Rather than focusing on a single fragrance family, the Bazaar brought together a broad selection spanning international, local and niche perfume houses. This allowed customers with very different preferences and budgets to take part in the event.
Perfume has always travelled across borders. Oud, rose, musk, saffron, amber, citrus and countless other ingredients have moved between regions through trade, tradition and generations of perfumers.
That history is particularly visible in the Gulf, where fragrance remains part of everyday life as well as important occasions. Perfume can be associated with family traditions, hospitality, celebrations and personal memories.
The Online Perfume Bazaar built on that relationship by giving customers a way to encounter these different fragrance traditions in one place.
For some shoppers, the experience meant returning to scents they already knew and loved. For others, it offered an opportunity to try something unfamiliar and find a new favourite.
The September 7 event marked V Perfumes’ effort to create a different kind of online shopping experience, combining the atmosphere and variety of a traditional perfume market with the convenience of an online store.
With its wide selection of fragrances and special event pricing, the Bazaar gave customers across the UAE and Gulf region an opportunity to shop international and regional fragrance brands throughout the 24-hour event.
The success of the initiative reinforces V Perfumes’ focus on making fragrance accessible to a broad audience while celebrating the cultural connections behind the products.