V Perfumes’ online perfume bazaar brings fragrance cultures together in a successful 24-hour event

“We wanted the Perfume Bazaar to feel personal. Fragrance has always been closely connected to culture, memory and tradition, and we wanted to bring those connections into one experience,” said Jahangeer Elayedath, Head of Marketing & E-commerce at V Perfumes. “The response from our customers was very encouraging. People were able to find scents that felt familiar while also discovering fragrances they may not have considered before. Seeing that come together was very rewarding for our team.”