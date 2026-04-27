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‘You are 80’: Supreme Court of India urges mediation in Kapur estate dispute

Rani Kapur alleges she was fraudulently stripped of estate via family trust

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Late Sanjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur.
Late Sanjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur.
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Dubai: In a fresh development in the estate dispute involving late businessman Sanjay Kapur, the Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Rani Kapur, seeking responses from Priya Sachdev Kapur and 22 others. The court also indicated that mediation may be an appropriate route to resolve the dispute.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi observed that prolonged litigation in family disputes may not be beneficial. During the hearing, the court remarked: “Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.”

Emphasising an amicable resolution, the bench said it would be in the interest of all parties to attempt mediation before the court proceeds on merits. The matter is scheduled to be listed next week.

The petition seeks directions to restrain the respondents from interfering with the estate, assets, and related affairs. Rani Kapur has also challenged orders passed by the Delhi High Court, arguing that the estate has not been preserved and raising concerns about the possible dissipation of assets.

The dispute stems from a suit challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, which allegedly divested her of control over assets, including interests in the Sona Group. The conflict intensified after Sanjay Kapur’s death last year, with parallel proceedings continuing before the Delhi High Court.

In a recent interview with ANI, Rani Kapur spoke about the dispute and its personal impact. She said, “I am the head of the family, and I am nobody for her,” referring to the ongoing conflict over the RK Family Trust and control of the family’s legacy.

She described the situation as distressing, particularly after the death of her son, adding that the assets in question were built over decades by her husband and entrusted to her. She also recalled the family’s move from Mumbai to Delhi in earlier years to establish their business and home.

 With inputs from IANS 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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