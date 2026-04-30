Karisma Kapoor’s children win relief in Sunjay Kapur court case; Kareena celebrates: 'Justice will always prevail'

Following his sudden death on 12 June, his estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate became the centre of a legal battle. In August last year, Priya submitted a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will, which was subsequently challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. Karisma also filed a case in August on behalf of her children, alleging that Priya had fabricated the will and excluded them from inheritance.