Karisma Kapoor’s children win relief in Sunjay Kapur court case; Kareena celebrates: 'Justice will always prevail'

Karisma Kapoor celebrated the win on her Instagram stories
On Thursday, the court granted an interim injunction filed by the children of the late Sunjay Kapur, ordering that the status quo of his estate be maintained to ensure its protection during the ongoing trial.
The directive requires the submission of account statements and imposes strict restrictions on the operation of associated foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings. Recognising that the legal proceedings will be lengthy, the court affirmed the immediate need to preserve these assets and explicitly stated that all valid concerns raised by the petitioners must be addressed by the first defendant, Priya Kapur.
Sharing her reaction on Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote:
“And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoticons). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala (folded hands emoticon).”
The injunction plea was initiated by Sunjay Kapur’s children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, who are formally challenging the validity of a will that names Priya Kapur as the sole beneficiary. Representing the children, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued for heightened scrutiny of the document, citing several "red flags" including its lack of official registration, suspicious phrasing, and the unclear circumstances surrounding its preparation.
Jethmalani contended that these inconsistencies, coupled with Priya Kapur's dual role as both the propounder and the only person to benefit from the will, necessitate a rigorous judicial review to protect the children's interests.
The estate dispute has added a fresh layer to a long and complex family history. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married in 2003 in a widely publicised union that brought together two influential families.
However, their marriage later deteriorated and ended in a contested divorce in 2016 after prolonged legal proceedings involving financial and custody disputes.
Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, while Karisma remained based in Mumbai.
Following his sudden death on 12 June, his estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate became the centre of a legal battle. In August last year, Priya submitted a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will, which was subsequently challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. Karisma also filed a case in August on behalf of her children, alleging that Priya had fabricated the will and excluded them from inheritance.
Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later reported that he suffered a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee while playing the match.