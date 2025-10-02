When will Hospital Playlist Season 3 release? Fans hope for holiday episodes, romance and closure

The second season of the show aired in 2021, on Netflix
Fans have never let go of the hope for Hospital Playlist Season 3, and discussions about it keep resurfacing. Recently, a tweet stirred a frenzy, hinting at a possible return — though there’s still no official confirmation. Even so, it was enough to get fans buzzing. It’s been far too long since viewers were treated to Ik-jun and Songhwa’s heartwarming friendship-turned-romance, or the Winter Garden couple, Ahn Jeong-an and Jang Gyo-eul, played by Yoo Yeon-seok and Shin Hyun-been. Many are longing for the trademark charm and sweetness of the original series, especially after the cancellation of the spin-off, Resident Playbook.
Yet, all is not lost. Director Shin Won Ho previously addressed the pressure behind the show: “It really all depends on the viewers. If we receive enough feedback and demand, we might consider it. Both the actors and the viewers are pressing us. If we do end up making it, it will probably be because of that stress.”
Bring back the original five doctors, and the music that made it stand out, is the call to action.
Nevertheless, what could Hospital Playlist Season 3 look like if it ever returns? One fan wrote on Reddit, “Well I would definitely love to see more of Ikjun and Songhwa and their family moments including Uju. I really never got any closure for their romance, given the amount of time they took. And obviously other couples as well. I mean I would definitely watch anything if their characters are present.” Another added, “As long as it's written as well, I don't mind what the story is. Doesn't need to be a whole season if availability is an issue. Just a couple of episodes, some themed to each season, or a Christmas special.”
One added, “I guess my expectations would be that they would all be older and maybe in a different place in their careers. Those who were going overseas would be back, maybe marriages that weren't hinted at in the cameos. Perhaps a new child, or three. As for my hopes,, I would hope that the L5 retain their same personalities, that the writing and directing be just as good.”
While nothing is confirmed, fans can probably expect the same serialised storytelling that made the first two seasons so addictive. The series would continue following the five doctors as they navigate medical cases, friendships, and life’s ups and downs. Season 2 wrapped with a mix of happy and bittersweet endings, leaving plenty of room for new stories — or deeper dives into beloved characters.
There’s no major unresolved plot, aside from Yang Seok-hyung and Chu Min-ha finally sharing their first kiss. Season 3 would likely double down on what fans adore most: romance, friendship, heartfelt medical drama, music, and a cast of unforgettable characters.
