Hardee’s UAE expands Rashid Center Partnership with inclusive internship programme

Hardee’s carries its commitment to inclusion beyond Ramadan’s Cards of Hope
Hardee’s has been part of the UAE’s dining landscape since 1980. Operated by Americana Restaurants, the brand has expanded its collaboration with the Rashid Center for People of Determination by launching a guided internship programme that equips students with hands-on restaurant experience and career skills.
The initiative builds on Hardee’s 2025 Cards of Hope campaign during Ramadan, where children from the Rashid Center designed artwork that was shared with customers across the UAE. Each meal came with a hand-drawn card and customers were encouraged to share messages of inclusion and hope online. The initiative spotlighted the talent of the children while raising awareness about the centre’s mission.
But for Hardee’s, spreading messages of inclusivity only during the festive season wasn’t enough. It launched an internship programme to take that spirit further, providing hands-on training to people of determination and creating real, long-term impact.
Through the programme, students from the Rashid Center joined teams at multiple Americana Restaurants brands, including Hardee’s, gaining real-world experience in food service and customer interaction. Working alongside restaurant staff in a supportive environment, they developed practical skills and confidence, which are essential foundations for future employment and independence.
Each participant received a certificate of completion, recognising their effort, growth, and the valuable experience they gained. These internships bridge the gap between education and employment, while also enriching resumes with real-world exposure, a vital steppingstone for future job opportunities.
This partnership aligns closely with Americana Restaurant’s and Rashid Center’s mission to empower, employ, and integrate people of determination in workplaces and to create more inclusive communities.
The Hardee’s internship programme offers students more than workplace exposure, it provides real opportunities to gain confidence, develop skills, and prepare for future employment. By carrying the spirit of Ramadan into everyday operations, it helps break stigmas, build bridges, and create inclusive spaces. The initiative also reflects Americana Restaurants’ wider purpose of building communities around the joy of food, turning values into action and impact that lasts year-round.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.