Hardee’s UAE expands Rashid Center Partnership with inclusive internship programme

Hardee’s has been part of the UAE’s dining landscape since 1980. Operated by Americana Restaurants, the brand has expanded its collaboration with the Rashid Center for People of Determination by launching a guided internship programme that equips students with hands-on restaurant experience and career skills.

Cards of Hope

The initiative builds on Hardee’s 2025 Cards of Hope campaign during Ramadan, where children from the Rashid Center designed artwork that was shared with customers across the UAE. Each meal came with a hand-drawn card and customers were encouraged to share messages of inclusion and hope online. The initiative spotlighted the talent of the children while raising awareness about the centre’s mission.