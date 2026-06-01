Kapur has recently been developing a contemporary reimagining of Masoom, aiming to revisit its emotional core through modern-day perspectives. In a statement, he explained, "For a long time, I've felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today's world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. AR Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful," Kapur said in a statement.