Above all, I want to thank ONCE for believing in me and standing by my side for the past 11 years.

I know that watching someone grow and change through so many stages of life and continuing to support them along the way is never something to be taken for granted.

Thank you for giving me the courage to keep moving forward through your unwavering trust, love, and support.

I will continue to fill the years ahead with choices and efforts that stay true to who I am and keep growing as an artist who lives up to all the love and support you’ve given me.