Why Crunchyroll isn’t working today: Outage disrupts streaming

Reports show server trouble, video errors as platform struggles under heavy traffic
Crunchyroll, one of the world’s most popular anime streaming services, experienced a widespread outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to access videos, stream content or connect to servers across multiple regions.
Outage tracking site DownDetector logged tens of thousands of reports of service issues beginning in the late morning Pacific Time, with complaints ranging from server connection failures to playback interruptions. Users reported videos freezing mid-episode or disappearing entirely, unexpected logouts and errors falsely asserting subscription status. At peak, more than 9,000 reports were submitted within minutes of users encountering problems, according to one tracker.
The outage appeared to affect multiple continents, with complaints coming from users in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, according to The Economic Times, although Crunchyroll’s official status page indicated all systems were running during parts of the disruption.
Crunchyroll is the US-based anime streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, known for distributing a wide range of animated series and films worldwide.
As of late Monday afternoon, the number of outage reports had diminished, suggesting that service was gradually being restored. Users checking for updates were advised to consult Crunchyroll’s official support channels for the latest information.
