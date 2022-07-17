Director Arivazhagan’s upcoming web series ‘Tamil Rockerz’ takes a deep dive into the world of digital piracy and unravels the industry’s battles against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.
The series stars Arun Vijay in the lead and will air on SonyLiv from August 19, following the story of Rudra, a cop who races against time, battles unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie from the notorious piracy group.
The first trailer of the Tamil-language series dropped Saturday, which has been written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and also has Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and M.S. Bhaskar.
“Piracy has been a constant battle for the entertainment industry. However, in the fast-evolving world that feeds on digital advancements and technological innovations, piracy has taken newer forms. The show portrays this battle in brilliant detail,” Arun Vijay said in a statement. “It’s not often that you get to portray a character like Rudra, and it has been a delight. The show’s concept is unique, and it is relevant in the present circumstances.”
Based on the real-life piracy gorup Tamil Rockers, the series is based on the torrent website that spearheads the illegal distribution of copyrighted material, including television shows, movies, music and videos. Multiple legal cases have been filed against this group. — With staff inputs