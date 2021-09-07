Actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly dropped out of the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of action movie ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’, and her role as the titular Mrs Smith will be recast.
The Hollywood Reporter quoted sources as saying that the ‘Fleabag’ Emmy-winner “had a different creative vision for the series than Donald Glover, with whom she was poised to star alongside.”
Glover, who gained plaudits for his award-winning series ‘Atlanta’, will still be the lead star, co-creator and executive producer on the show. According to sources, Glover and Waller-Bridge — who starred together in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ — will stay friends amid the amicable split. The series is set to release in 2020. Both Glover and Waller-Bridge have overall deals with Amazon.
Fans of the two actors were excited when news broke in February that they’d be taking on the ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ project, based on the 2005 action romance starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a married couple who are secretly assassins.
Waller-Bridge has been busy working on the upcoming fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ film, in which she stars, and as a co-writer on the upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’.