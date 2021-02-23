Love is in the air once again. The cast for the upcoming second season of ‘Modern Love’ has been announced and features stars such as ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington and ‘True Blood’ actress Anna Paquin.
The anthology romcom series first released in 2019 on streaming service Amazon Prime Video. It’s based on the New York Times column of the same name and explores various love stories set in New York City. There’s also a podcast where actors read the columns.
According to Deadline, the latest season has been filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York and Dublin, Ireland.
“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” said series showrunner John Carney. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”
Other cast members include Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Minnie Driver, Garrett Hedlund, Ben Rappaport and Jeena Yi.
Season one of 'Modern Love' featured actors such as Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery and Dev Patel.
In a 2019 interview, Hathaway talked about the series and why people might like it.
“Romance is such a funny thing, because some people are just allergic to it, and other people — we take great comfort in it and we enjoy it and we kind of see it for what it is,” said the actress, who played a woman with bipolar disorder on the show.