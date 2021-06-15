Indian television actor Pearl V Puri was granted bail on June 15 after he was arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl, confirmed his lawyer. Puri was arrested on June 4 by Mumbai Police and has been in judicial custody for than a week.
According to ETimes, Puri’s lawyer Rajeev Sawant claimed they got bail after their hearing on June 15. The lawyer had applied for bail on June 7, but the hearing got postponed. His first application for bail for rejected.
According to reports, Puri is accused of sexually exploiting a minor in 2019 when he was filming his show ‘Bepanah Pyaarr’. The girl, 5, was the daughter of one of his co-stars in the serial.
According to Indian Express, Puri has been booked under Sections 376 AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment), 19 (reporting of offences) and 21 (punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
As soon as Puri was arrested, television mogul Ekta Kapoor came to his defence and said he was innocent and wasn’t capable of hurting anyone. But police officials have slammed her comments and are claiming that they have adequate evidence to prove Puri’s guilt.
Puri has acted in serials including ‘Naagin 3’ and ‘Nagarjuna’. He has also been a part of reality shows such as ‘Kitchen Champion 5’.