‘Supergirl’ is ending after its upcoming season six, which will air on the CW in 2021.
The final season will begin production later this month, said the network. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, productions have been delayed across the board. Additionally ‘Supergirl’ reportedly had to push back their schedule due to the pregnancy of lead star, Melissa Benoist, which she announced in March.
‘Supergirl’ began its run in 2015 on CBS, before finding a home on the CW in its second season. Benoist wrote a moving tribute to the series in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
“To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless,” she wrote.
Benoist added that the DC character had the same impact on her, too. “She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful,” she said.
The actress expressed excitement over this final chapter that her character would go on. “I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”