There’s no need to mute anything on Twitter relating to the ‘House of the Dragon’ come August in a bid to avoid social media spoilers.
The much-anticipated ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel will premiere in the UAE on August 22 on OSN+ at the same time as the HBO fantasy drama airs in the US.
The 10-episode HBO Original drama series is based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ saga and is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, unspooling the story of House Targaryen.
The line-up in the upcoming series includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the King’s younger brother and heir to the throne and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King.
Other cast members include Emma D’Arcy as King Viserys’ firstborn child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon ‘The Sea Snake’, Eve Best as his wife Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and father to Alicent.
“‘House of the Dragon’ is the most awaited series of the summer and showcases OSN+ commitment to providing the best-in-class exclusive content for our customers. The series will be a global ‘must watch’ — both for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans or first time visitors to the world of Westeros.” said Nick Forward, Managing Director OSN+, and Chief Content Officer at OSN Group.