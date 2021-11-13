As part of Disney Plus Day celebrations, Marvel Studios has given us a new look at She-Hulk, one of its many upcoming planned streaming series for the platform.
The footage gives fans a brief-but-welcome glimpse of ‘Orphan Black’ actress Tatiana Maslanay greened up as Jennifer Walter’s Hulk persona, wearing a white and purple jumpsuit evocative of her classic comics costume.
We also get to see Marvel star Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner testing Jen, hooked up to a headset in an isolation chamber. “These transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” he tells her.
The teaser ends with a quirky shot of Jen and Bruce in 70s style clothing on a fake rooftop set. “Don’t make me angry,” Maslany’s Jen says. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”
The series also stars ‘The Goood Place’s’ Jameela Jamil as her archnemesis Titania, ‘Hamilton’ actress Renee Elise Goldsberry and ‘The Morning After’s’ Ginger Gonzaga. Tim Roth reprises his Marvel role as the Abomination.
‘She-Hulk’ currently has no expected released date on Disney Plus.