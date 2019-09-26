The spin-off would focus on the crime-fighting team The Canaries

‘Arrow’ spin-off starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy is in development for the television network CW.

The new ‘Arrow’ spin-off would focus on the crime-fighting team The Canaries.

The show would star Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance, and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake. An episode of the upcoming final season of ‘Arrow’ will serve as a backdoor pilot for the potential series, reports Variety.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama will all be executive producers on the project, with Schwartz, Guggenheim, Blankenship and Balderrama co-writing the episode. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Canaries are a vigilante group operating in a future version of Star City in which the city was overrun by an uprising by the denizens of the city section known as The Glades.

Cassidy began with ‘Arrow’ in the show’s pilot, though she was killed off in Season 4 before returning in Season 6. She has appeared in multiple other ‘Arrow’-verse shows as well.

On the film side, she has held roles in projects like ‘Taken’, ‘Click’, ‘When a Stranger Calls’, and ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’.

McNamara first joined ‘Arrow’ last season. She was upped to a series regular role for the show’s final season. Her previous credits include ‘Shadowhunters’ and the ‘Maze Runner’ film franchise.

Harkavy has been with ‘Arrow’ since Season 5 and has also appeared in multiple ‘Arrow’-verse shows. Her other credits include ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Dolphin Tale’, and ‘Last Shift’.