Divya Agarwal Image Credit: Twitter.com/biggboss

Actress Divya Agarwal has emerged the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ guaranteeing the former journalism student and choreographer a place in the Salman Khan-headed ‘Bigg Boss’ season 15.

Agarwal emerged a crowd favourite, despite her petty fights with Bollywood star Shamita Shetty, who had the star power backing of her sister, Shilpa Shetty.

Karan Johar with Divya Agarwal Image Credit: Twitter.com/biggboss

Actress and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan announced Agarwal’s name in the digital version of the popular reality show that was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. She took home a cheque of Rs250,000, along with the trophy and hopefully a place, along with four other finalists, on the ‘Bigg Boss’ show that Khan will host on Colors TV.

Who is Divya Agarwal?

Divya Agarwal Image Credit: Twitter.com/biggboss

If Agarwal is a familiar face, then you probably recognise her from the web series, ‘Ragini MMS: Returns 2’. Agarwal has also previously won the reality show ‘Ace of Space 1’, along with emerging as a runner-up in ‘MTV Splitsvilla 10’.

Hours after she won, Agarwal was spotted celebrating her victory with her close friends and boyfriend Varun Sood. He shared a video from the party on Instagram.

The first runner-up of the night was Nishant Bhatt, a television choreographer who has been associated with dance reality shows such as ‘Super Dancer 3’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ and ‘Nach Baliye’.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Image Credit: Twitter.com/biggboss

Shamita Shetty emerged as second runner-up, who had her fair share of the limelight on account of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, who is currently in prison and stands accused of being the mastermind behind a pornography racket that filmed and distributed adult content through mobile apps such as HotShots and BollyFame.

Shamita also sparked a romance of sorts with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who was the first finalist eliminated on the finale night. His elimination came right after Pratik Sehajpal opted out of taking the winner’s trophy, opting for a briefcase of money instead and becoming the first contestant on Khan’s show that premieres on October 2.