Comedian Kapil Sharma has resumed shooting for his popular comedy show after spending 125 days at home owing to the lockdown.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sharma posted a few videos of his co-stars arriving at the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Taking all precautions. #Staysafe #Staysanitised,” Sharma captioned one of the videos, featuring Sumona Chakravarti.
In another clip, we can see comedian Bharti Singh being sanitised while entering the shooting premises. Her body temperature was also tested.
Reportedly, actor Sonu Sood will be the first celebrity to shoot for Sharma’s show amid pandemic.