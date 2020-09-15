The family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis, aired a commercial during the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, promising a $100,000 (Dh367,320) reward to anyone who can lead to an answer to the question: “Who murdered Don Lewis?”
Big cats rights activist Baskin, one of the contestants on the new season of ‘DWTS’, gained notoriety after the 2020 Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’ suggested that she could have something to do with her husband’s disappearance, famously alleging that she had fed his remains to tigers.
“I’m Gale, one of Don Lewis’ daughters. We are a real family, and to us, he was daddy,” said Gale in the commercial, which reportedly aired during the Monday night telecast.
“We need to know what happened to our father,” added his eldest daughter, Donna.
John M Phillips, the Lewis family attorney, also appeared in the commercial.
“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997,” says the lawyer. “His family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?”
Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002. No one has been charged in his case. However, due to the popularity of ‘Tiger King’, police have reopened the investigation.