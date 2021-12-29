Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in 'Game of Thrones'. Image Credit: HBO

It’s going to be almost three years since ‘Game of Thrones’, HBO’s hit fantasy series, came to a divisive close.

But the controversial ending has fans still up in arms over what was otherwise a beloved TV staple.

Actor Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s beloved George R.R. Martin series, in a recent New York Times interview about his new film ‘Cyrano’ was asked — inevitably — about the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together,” he said regarding the finale, in which the wheelchair-ridden Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) becomes King of Westeros.

Dinklage continued, “By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on,” adding after a laugh, “No, but the show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yeah, it was called ‘Game of Thrones,’ but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that.”

Dinklage also opened up about one of his favorite moments in the finale, which served as the 73rd episode at the end of the show’s eighth season.

“One of my favorite moments was when the dragon burned the throne because it sort of just killed that whole conversation, which is really irreverent and kind of brilliant on behalf of the show’s creators: ‘Shut up, it’s not about that,’ he said. “They constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they delivered another. Everybody had their own stories going on while watching that show, but nobody’s was as good as what the show delivered, I think.”

Dinklage won four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones’.