Nathalie Emmanuel, from the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ and the ‘Fast & Furious’ film franchise, has been confirmed as the first celebrity guest at the 2022 Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), which will be held in Abu Dhabi.
The annual pop culture event, which is being supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will offer visitors the chance to meet their favourite superheroes, break out the cosplay and hear from A-listers from the silver screen and leading streaming services, including Netflix.
While Emmanuel is only the first amongst the celebrity guests announced, MEFCC has previously hosted the likes of Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi, Benedict Wong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ezra Miller, Iwan Rheon, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Gillian Anderson and William Shatner.
Taking place March 3 to 5, MEFCC will draw in a series of VIPs from cult-hit series’ and movies for meet-and-greets, panel discussions, interviews, and many more event activations.
A major highlight at the upcoming event is the recently-confirmed booth from Marvel.
“Hosting the Middle East Film & Comic Con for the first time will cement the capital’s growing status as a preferred destination for the very best entertainment and world-class events, while also offering a multitude of cultural experiences, tourist attractions and natural wonders. This is an opportunity for comics, science fiction and Marvel superhero fans from all over the world to enjoy awesome, immersive experiences, as MEFCC adds to Abu Dhabi’s calendar of fantastic mega events that offer something for everyone,” said Fatima Al Baloushi, Deputy Director, Events Bureau at DCT Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will serve as the home for this edition.
On account of the COVOD-19 pandemic, safety measures will be in place, which will also include the implementation of federal guidelines from the Abu Dhabi Executive Office such as mandatory face masks and social distancing.