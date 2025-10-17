Tom Cruise and Ana da Armas split after 9 months: 'Spark had gone'

The former couple are still keeping things professional
Well, Hollywood’s power pair has just pulled the plug. After less than nine months together, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have quietly called it quits — and yes, it’s all apparently very amicable.
The couple, first linked back in February, were said to have realised that “the spark had gone.” A source close to the stars told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They’ll stay friends, but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and are better off as mates.”
Despite fans hoping for an engagement — and all those romantic sightings from Vermont to Madrid to London — the pair decided it was time to part ways. Still, they’re keeping things strictly professional. “She’s already been cast in his next film, so they’ll continue to work together,” the insider confirmed.
Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, were set to co-star in the supernatural thriller Deeper, which is now on hold, and were also expected to reunite for another project titled Pressure.
Their short but headline-grabbing romance kicked off with cosy getaways and star-studded appearances — including David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash and an Oasis concert at Wembley — convincing fans that this was Cruise’s real-life rom-com moment.
For de Armas, known for Knives Out, No Time to Die and Ballerina, this marks another high-profile chapter following her split from Ben Affleck. As for Cruise, this was his first serious relationship since his divorce from Katie Holmes, after previous marriages to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.
