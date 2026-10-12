Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii

Meyer and Maguire separated in October 2016 after nine years as husband and wife.
Few people get to say their former husband led their wedding vows. Jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, 49, can. When she married music executive Geoff Ogunlesi, 34, on Saturday, October 10, the officiant was Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, her ex-husband of nine years. The unexpected detail has fans talking, especially since Meyer and Maguire’s own divorce was finalised only weeks before.
The couple said “I do” at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, and photos from the day have since spread across social media. The guest list was packed with famous faces. Courteney Cox, Rachel Zoe, Kris Jenner and Kate Hudson were there, along with Hudson’s partner Danny Fujikawa. Leonardo DiCaprio came with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended with his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Erin Foster and rapper Young Thug rounded out the celebrity crowd.
Among those watching were Meyer and Maguire’s two children, daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17.
A new family, and a new baby
The wedding follows another milestone for the pair. Meyer and Ogunlesi became parents to a baby girl earlier this year, news Meyer shared in a Father’s Day post honouring Ogunlesi.
A divorce nearly a decade in the making
Meyer and Maguire separated in October 2016 after nine years as husband and wife. Rather than rushing into court, they spent years working privately through the details of their assets, custody and child support. They filed for divorce four years after the split, and it was not until September 21 this year, six years after filing, that the divorce became official.
Through it all, the two stayed close and continued raising their children together. Maguire’s role at the altar is perhaps the clearest sign yet of how amicable that relationship has remained.
Who is Geoff Ogunlesi?
Ogunlesi is the son of billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi, but he has carved out his own path in entertainment. In 2022 he founded The Ogunlesi Group, a Los Angeles music and entertainment management firm that he runs as CEO. Its clients include Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker. His work alongside major names in hip-hop has given him a reputation in the industry that stands apart from his family’s wealth.
Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man legacy
Maguire remains best known as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He returned to the role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, sharing the screen with fellow web-slingers Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.