Tobey Maguire, 51, and 26-year-old Ice Spice turn heads at party amid age-gap debate and Mishka Silva rumours

Previously, Tobey Maguire was linked to 20-year-old Mishka Silva
Fans briefly lost their balance after photos of Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice together at Michael Rubin’s annual White Party in the Hamptons began circulating online.
The event, known for its A-list guest list and high-profile mix of music, sports and Hollywood names, delivered an unexpected pairing that quickly grabbed attention.
In the viral images, the 51-year-old Spider-Man star and 26-year-old rapper are seen chatting closely, with Ice Spice leaning in during conversation. The interaction was enough to set social media speculation in motion, with many users jumping to conclusions about what was actually happening.
However, there has been no confirmation from either side suggesting anything beyond a casual exchange at the star-studded gathering.
As expected, the internet filled in the gaps with memes, jokes and theories. Some users leaned into the pop culture crossover, while others recreated iconic Spider-Man moments with a playful twist, imagining Ice Spice in place of Mary Jane from the famous upside-down kiss scene.
Others pointed out that Maguire has often been seen at high-profile events over the years and tends to keep a relatively low public profile, while still making appearances at exclusive industry gatherings like Rubin’s party.
A few users, meanwhile, questioned whether the viral moment was being overinterpreted, suggesting that celebrity interactions at such events are often casual and easily blown out of proportion online.
Adding to the online chatter, some fans also referenced Maguire’s past public sightings with other women in recent years, though nothing has been confirmed or formally addressed. The rumor mill is extra tangled due to Maguire's recent sightings with a woman named Mishka Silva. The two were spotted chilling in a celebrity luxury box at the Super Bowl a few months back.
For now, the viral moment remains exactly that, a brief, widely shared glimpse from a celebrity-heavy evening that the internet has turned into its latest talking point.