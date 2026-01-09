GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Tiësto live in Dubai: How to party with the EDM icon, when and where

Tiësto is set to bring his signature sound back to the city

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Unlike his Coca-Cola Arena show in February last year, this upcoming performance will offer a more close-knit atmosphere.
Unlike his Coca-Cola Arena show in February last year, this upcoming performance will offer a more close-knit atmosphere.
AFP-MATT WINKELMEYER

EDM fans in Dubai are in for a treat as legendary Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto is set to bring his signature sound back to the city with a special live performance this month. A global icon in electronic dance music, Tiësto’s return is expected to draw both longtime fans and new listeners eager to experience his music in a unique setting.

Unlike his Coca-Cola Arena show in February last year, this upcoming performance will offer a more close-knit atmosphere. Hosted at Be Beach Dubai, the event will have a smaller crowd and a more immersive dancefloor experience.

With a career spanning over two decades, Tiësto has played a pivotal role in shaping modern EDM. His extensive catalogue includes chart-topping tracks such as The Business, The Motto and Red Lights, all of which have become staples at clubs and festivals worldwide.

In addition to his solo releases, Tiësto is widely recognised for his collaborations and remixes with some of the world’s biggest artists such as Coldplay, Daft Punk, Ava Max, Martin Garrix and Diplo.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s coastline, Tiësto’s Be Beach show is expected to deliver high-energy beats, familiar anthems and uninterrupted dancing. For all EDM enthusiasts this event stands out as a must-go night on Dubai’s entertainment calendar.

When: January 22

Time: From 7pm onwards

Where: Be Beach Dubai

Contributed by Saarangi Aji.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tom Odell is set to rock Dubai this January

Tom Odell's Dubai concert: Dates, tickets and info

34m ago1m read
Here's what's happening in Global Village in January.

Global Village in January: 8 experiences you can't miss

3m read
For 2026, hotels, restaurants and experience operators across the city are offering tightly curated packages that range from high-end dining and live performances to yacht cruises and rooftop celebrations

From Dh299 to galas: Dubai NYE packages ranked by cost

5m read
DSF 2025 drone show dazzles over Bluewaters

DSF 2025 drone show dazzles over Bluewaters

1m read