Tiësto live in Dubai: How to party with the EDM icon, when and where

Tiësto is set to bring his signature sound back to the city
EDM fans in Dubai are in for a treat as legendary Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto is set to bring his signature sound back to the city with a special live performance this month. A global icon in electronic dance music, Tiësto’s return is expected to draw both longtime fans and new listeners eager to experience his music in a unique setting.
Unlike his Coca-Cola Arena show in February last year, this upcoming performance will offer a more close-knit atmosphere. Hosted at Be Beach Dubai, the event will have a smaller crowd and a more immersive dancefloor experience.
With a career spanning over two decades, Tiësto has played a pivotal role in shaping modern EDM. His extensive catalogue includes chart-topping tracks such as The Business, The Motto and Red Lights, all of which have become staples at clubs and festivals worldwide.
In addition to his solo releases, Tiësto is widely recognised for his collaborations and remixes with some of the world’s biggest artists such as Coldplay, Daft Punk, Ava Max, Martin Garrix and Diplo.
Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s coastline, Tiësto’s Be Beach show is expected to deliver high-energy beats, familiar anthems and uninterrupted dancing. For all EDM enthusiasts this event stands out as a must-go night on Dubai’s entertainment calendar.
When: January 22
Time: From 7pm onwards
Where: Be Beach Dubai
Contributed by Saarangi Aji.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox