The Jam Report frames the film as a rediscovery of a genre gone soft. The outlet argues that decades of bloated sequels and overly heroic prehistoric creatures had drained the fear out of movie dinosaurs, and that Mitchell has reversed that trend, delivering what it calls a ferociously entertaining mash-up of family drama, sci-fi and creature horror. The review is upfront about the Spielberg influence, tracing a direct line to E.T., Poltergeist, Gremlins and The Goonies, but insists the film transcends nostalgia by folding in the suburban dread and rougher horror instincts that have defined Mitchell's career.