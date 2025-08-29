Tamil actors Vishal and Dhanshika are engaged, first photos out: 'Feeling blessed'

The engagement coincided with Vishal’s 48th birthday
Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged in a ceremony surrounded by family. They took to Instagram and shared the photos.
In the first snap, the couple looked picture-perfect: Dhanshika in a saree, Vishal in a crisp white shirt and vesti, both sporting garlands, with Vishal casually wrapping his arm around his bride-to-be.
The second photo captured the intimate moment of them exchanging rings, while the final photo featured the family beaming with the happy couple. The engagement coincided with Vishal’s 48th birthday, making it a double celebration.
Sharing the joy online, Vishal wrote, "Thank u all, you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. (Folded hands emojis) #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards"
Vishal, an Indian actor and producer, made his lead debut in Chellamae (2004) and starred in hits like Sandakozhi and Thaamirabharani. He’s also produced films including Pandiya Naadu (2013) and Poojai (2014), earning the Kalaimamani award in 2006 for his contributions to Tamil cinema.
Dhanshika has starred in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, debuting with Thirudi (2006) and featuring in Peranmai (2009), Paradesi (2013), and Kabali (2016).
