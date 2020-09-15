South Korean actress Oh In-hye died on September 14 after being found unconscious at home. She was 36.
According to reports, ‘The Plan’ actress was found unresponsive and in a state of cardiac arrest at around 5am by a friend and was rushed to the hospital.
However, despite regaining a pulse after medical care, she “did not regain consciousness following cardiac arrest,” news outlet OSEN reported. Police are investigating the possibility that she took her own life.
Oh made her movie debut in the 2011 film ‘Sin of a Family’. She had been active on social media and even uploaded a video to her YouTube channel recently.
Reports say she will be buried on September 16.