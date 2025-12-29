Avatar Fire and Ash: How much must it earn to cover its $400 million budget?

In North America, Fire and Ash has already grossed $217.7 million in just two weeks. Internationally, the film has racked up $542.7 million. But with a reported $400 million production budget—without accounting for marketing and distribution costs—Disney needs far more than headline-grabbing weekend numbers to ensure the film is a financial triumph. Industry analysts, according to Variety and Associated Press, estimate that for Fire and Ash to be considered a true box-office success, it will need to surpass $1.2–$1.3 billion globally, a threshold that would recoup costs and secure profit margins while maintaining the franchise’s blockbuster legacy.