It’s confirmed! South Korean actor, singer, and musician, Park Bo-gum will debut in his first musical 'Let Me Fly'.

On July 10, the musical released its casting lineup for its upcoming Seoul performances, which will open on September 26.

Their 2022 show was nominated at the Seventh Korean Musical Awards ceremony for a total of six categories, including the Grand Prize, Best Project, Best Original Screenplay, Best Composition, Best Arrangement/Music Director, and Best Rookie Male Artist.

The musical released its casting lineup for its upcoming Seoul performances. Image Credit: soompi.com

‘Let Me Fly' depicts the story of a young man named Nam Won, living in 1969, who suddenly wakes up as a 70-year-old man in the year 2020.

As an immature Nam Won struggles to return to the past, an old woman named Sun Hee tries to help him and his only love Jung Boon.

Park Bo-gum will be seen playing the young Nam Won in the story that captivates the audience members with its emotional scenes.

Bo-gum’s fans are excited as they enjoy the actor’s musical projects. In a recent viral video, Park Bo-gum surprised his fans when he teamed up with singer Taeyang of the K-pop band Bigbang.

The South Korean idol, who is currently signed with the agency, Theblacklabel, gained acclaim for his diverse range of K-drama roles such as a psychopathic lawyer in ‘Hello Monster’, a genius Go player in ‘Reply 1988’ a Joseon crown prince in ‘Love in the Moonlight', and a free-spirited tourist who falls for an older woman in ‘Encounter’.

In 2016, he became the youngest artist ever to be named Actor of the Year by Gallup Korea Research Institute.

In 2017, he became the first actor to top Forbes’ Korea’s Power Celebrity List.