The new Telugu release Savyasachi has surprised Andhra and Telanganas audiences with the strong presence of Tamil cinema’s iconic actor R Madhavan.

Madhavan has so far done only Tamil and Hindi films, so what prompted him to do a Telugu film and that too in a negative role?

“The role, what else? It was a fabulous role. Though my character enters the picture mid-way, my introduction into the plot had me hooked. And the enthusiasm that I felt in Andhra Pradesh when I went there to finalise the Telugu version of my biopic on the space scientist Nambi Naraynan, clinched the matter. I was told I had no idea about my fan-following in Andhra. Now I do,” said Madhavan.

His entry into the film is greeted with a loud applause in Andhra.

Madhavan is pleasantly surprised, “I had no idea I’d be received so well in my first Telugu film. Now of course there is Rocketry The Nambi Effect, where I will be speaking my own lines in Telugu for the first time. I learnt the language for my character in Savyasachi. But they had to dub my voice finally. But for the Nambi bio-pic I will be speaking Telugu in my own voice.”

Madhavan says he enjoyed his first stint in Telugu cinema. “I had never spoken in Telugu and I had never played a negative character. It was a new experience for me. I am certainly open to doing more Telugu films.”

Savyasachi is currently showing across the UAE.