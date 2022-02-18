South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the talk of the town thanks to her dance movies that she showcased for Tamil song ‘Arabic Kuthu’.
‘Arabic Kuthu’ is the first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movie ‘Beast’.
With the lyrics that start with the words ‘Halamithi Habibo’, the song has become a viral sensation.
Prabhu, who fell in love with this song, shared an Instagram Reel in which she has danced to it at an airport.
“Just another late night flight a NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #BeastA@anirudhofficial,” Prabhu wrote in the caption.
On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, ‘Yashoda’, while she has a couple of other big movies in the pipeline. She’s set to appear in the Telugu mythological drama ‘Shaakunthalam’ and a Hollywood movie titled ‘Arrangements of Love’, being helmed by ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John.