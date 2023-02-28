Alia Bhatt, the new mommy in town, returned to the stage to perform live after a long time, and enthralled audiences by dancing to the energetic number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Oscar nominated Telugu movie ‘RRR’.
A video from her performance did the rounds on social media in which the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress was seen grooving to the Golden Globe winner song at the recently held Zee Cine Awards.
Dressed in a white saree, Alia literally nailed the hook steps of ‘Naatu Naatu’. She was joined on stage by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana as they jointly did the ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance, which was filmed on Jr NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan.
Her performance won many hearts.
Reacting to the viral clip, a social media user wrote, “Woah....Alia’s energy is bang on.”
“Woahhh... she literally killed it,” another one commented.
She also performed on ‘Kesariya’ from her film Brahmastra, which has been picturised on her and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.
This is Bhatt’s first big stage performance after becoming a mother.
The ‘Brahmastra’ couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6 last year. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Bhatt via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”
Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.
She also has director Farhan Akhtar’s next film ‘Jee Le Zara’ opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
Kapoor will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’.